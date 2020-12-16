West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to employees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital administered its first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to employees and members of their medical staff today, Dec. 16, 2020.
The hospital says the vaccine will be another line of defense against the virus and is a step forward in overcoming it.
They say with the help of the vaccine, as well as other tools, we stand the best chance of getting families, communities, schools, and workplaces “back to normal” sooner.
