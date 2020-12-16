Vernon officials ask residents to have debris roadside by Jan. 1

Vernon officials ask residents to have debris roadside by Jan. 1
Debris sorting guidelines.
By KPLC Digital Team | December 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 4:37 PM

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish officials say residents should place all hurricane debris in the right of way of city or parish roads by Jan. 1 to have the debris picked up for free.

Vernon officials ask that residents follow these guidelines:

· Place storm-related debris on the right-of-way of public parish or city roads – do not block the road, driveways, mailboxes, etc.

· Avoid placing debris directly under utility lines.

· Debris should be separated into the following categories:

- Electronics

- Large Appliances

- Hazardous Waste

- Vegetative Debris

- Construction Debris

· DO NOT put debris in black trash bags - debris in black trash bags will not be picked up.

The Vernon Parish Landfill is also available for Vernon Parish residents to bring debris. The landfill accepts non-contaminated construction debris, wood waste, and tires. They DO NOT accept white goods, household garbage, or furniture. Please call 337-239-9967 for more information.

Suggestions from FEMA on how to sort your debris for pickup.
Suggestions from FEMA on how to sort your debris for pickup. (Source: FEMA)

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.