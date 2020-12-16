Vernon officials ask residents to have debris roadside by Jan. 1

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish officials say residents should place all hurricane debris in the right of way of city or parish roads by Jan. 1 to have the debris picked up for free.
Vernon officials ask that residents follow these guidelines:
· Place storm-related debris on the right-of-way of public parish or city roads – do not block the road, driveways, mailboxes, etc.
· Avoid placing debris directly under utility lines.
· Debris should be separated into the following categories:
- Electronics
- Large Appliances
- Hazardous Waste
- Vegetative Debris
- Construction Debris
· DO NOT put debris in black trash bags - debris in black trash bags will not be picked up.
The Vernon Parish Landfill is also available for Vernon Parish residents to bring debris. The landfill accepts non-contaminated construction debris, wood waste, and tires. They DO NOT accept white goods, household garbage, or furniture. Please call 337-239-9967 for more information.
