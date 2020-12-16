SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 15, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 15, 2020.
Kevone Elijah Jones, 22, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; first offense attempted possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Hugo Adiel Zelaya II, 23, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Tabatha Lee Langley, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; criminal mischief.
Willis Joseph Comeaux, 50, Ragley: Contempt of court; speeding; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no registration.
Billy Joe Reynolds, 53, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Braylon Dre Schexnider, 21, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dalivn Amir Sewell, 27, Addis: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Cedrec Allen Sennet, 49, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Philip Craig David, 61, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop or yield; turning movements required.
Lanie Brooke Benoit, 33, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of a Schedule IV drug; child endangerment, DWI; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Ernest Edward Stains Sr., 58, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
