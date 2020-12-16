South Beauregard schools closed Thursday and Friday due to COVID

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 on the South Beauregard campuses, schools in that area will be closed to in-person classes Thursday and Friday, according to Superintendent Timothy J. Cooley.
South Beauregard Elementary, South Beauregard Upper Elementary, and South Beauregard High School will transition to virtual learning Thursday and Friday.
“The South Beauregard campuses have seen an increase in positive cases of COVID-19, as well as the resulting increase in cases of close contact,” the Beauregard Parish School Board said in a news release. " In order to protect students’ health and to help stem the spread of the virus, we feel closing these schools to in-person instruction is in the best interest of the students, faculty, and community.”
In-person classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 5, following the Christmas and New Year break.
