Oakdale alum Darion Dunn flips commitment to Texas on National Signing Day

The Oakdale native was poised for a strong senior season with the Pokes in 2020 after being named to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 Watch List. Dunn was a HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American and first-team All-Southland Conference selection as well after leading the Cowboys with five interceptions in 2019. He also ranked third in the Southland with 16 total passes defended and was fifth with 11 pass break-ups.