Oakdale alum Darion Dunn flips commitment to Texas on National Signing Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese cornerback Darion Dunn made a signing day announcement, he’s flipping his commitment from NC State to Texas. Dunn made the announcement via his Twitter.
The choice to sign with the Longhorns on National Signing Day comes less than a month after Dunn committed to transfer to NC State. Dunn announced his plans to transfer from McNeese on August 20.
The Oakdale native was poised for a strong senior season with the Pokes in 2020 after being named to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 Watch List. Dunn was a HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American and first-team All-Southland Conference selection as well after leading the Cowboys with five interceptions in 2019. He also ranked third in the Southland with 16 total passes defended and was fifth with 11 pass break-ups.
In his career, Dunn has appeared in 39 games, making 35 starts and has recorded seven interceptions and 83 tackles as well as 20 pass breakups.
Dunn was also was a member of the McNeese track team, as he became the second student-athlete in school history to be named first-team all-conference in football and indoor track and field. Dunn was named to the first team after winning the 2020 Southland Conference Indoor 60-meter hurdles, breaking a school record in the process.
Dunn signed with McNeese in 2016 after a standout career at Oakdale High School.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.