NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2021 athletes sign letters of intent

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Class of 2021 could officially put their college commitments in writing today.
Today is National Signing Day for Division I football, a day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics.
Locally, several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so in the coming months.
Here is a list of reported national signing day commitments:
FOOTBALL:
Dillion Simon, LCCP; McNeese
Solomon Lewis, LCCP; Louisiana Tech
Glynn Johnson, LCCP; New Mexico State
Jaylen Joseph, LCCP; Grambling State
Eli Goss, South Beauregard/Westlake; McNeese
Cejae Ceasar, Iowa; UL Lafayette
James ‘BJ’ Williams, DeRidder; Lamar
*Darion Dunn, Oakdale/McNeese; Texas
* denotes transfer
