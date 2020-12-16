NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2021 athletes sign letters of intent

By Brady Renard | December 16, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 8:23 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Class of 2021 could officially put their college commitments in writing today.

Today is National Signing Day for Division I football, a day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics.

Locally, several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so in the coming months.

Here is a list of reported national signing day commitments:

FOOTBALL:

Dillion Simon, LCCP; McNeese

Solomon Lewis, LCCP; Louisiana Tech

Glynn Johnson, LCCP; New Mexico State

Jaylen Joseph, LCCP; Grambling State

Eli Goss, South Beauregard/Westlake; McNeese

Cejae Ceasar, Iowa; UL Lafayette

James ‘BJ’ Williams, DeRidder; Lamar

*Darion Dunn, Oakdale/McNeese; Texas

* denotes transfer

