McNeese football signs 11 during National Signing Day

“We’re very fortunate to have him,” said Wilson. “He has a brother that just graduated. A sister that’s in school here. A cousin that graduated from here. A mother and father that went to school here. His family lineage, they range from baseball to basketball and to student only as well. There’s family history. We wanted Eli to know we see you and that you’re part of the fiber of McNeese, your family is, and you mean a ton to us. We recruited him very aggressively. We recruited his family to reassure them that we don’t take it for granted that because you guys went to school here, that he would come here. He’s a natural three technique that can bump out at five at times. He’s a blue-collar, hard-working technician that adds value to our team.”