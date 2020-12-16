LSU adds players on National Signing Day

ATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program is reloading with a new class of recruits that look to help the Tigers return to championship form.
Four-star cornerback Damarius McGhee of Pensacola, Fla. signed with LSU over Tennessee.
**LSU flipped four-star wide receiver Malik Nabers of Southside High in Youngsville, La. (near Lafayette) from Mississippi State.
Current Class Rank: 3 (247Sports)
