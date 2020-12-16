LSU adds players on National Signing Day

LSU adds players on National Signing Day
LSU Tigers (Source: Bobby Brummel)
By WAFB Staff | December 16, 2020 at 7:35 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 1:25 PM

ATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program is reloading with a new class of recruits that look to help the Tigers return to championship form.

Four-star cornerback Damarius McGhee of Pensacola, Fla. signed with LSU over Tennessee.

**LSU flipped four-star wide receiver Malik Nabers of Southside High in Youngsville, La. (near Lafayette) from Mississippi State.

Current Class Rank: 3 (247Sports)

Look for updates throughout the day.

RELATED: South La. high school athletes decide their futures on National Signing Day

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.