House fire on Gill Street in DeQuincy Wednesday morning

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A home on Gill Street in DeQuincy burned Wednesday morning.
Firefighters with Ward 6 Fire Protection District No. 1 responded around 10:05 a.m., finding flames and smoke showing from the front, sides, and roof of the home. The fire appeared to have started in the attic area.
No residents were injured, nor were any firefighters.
Beauregard Fire Districts 1 & 2, the Houston River Fire Department, and the Calcasieu Emergency Response Training Center helped fight the fire.
