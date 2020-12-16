For free pickup, Cameron Parish debris must be curbside no later than Jan. 11

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) — The last chance to place hurricane debris along the right-of-way is Jan. 11.
That’s when the final pass of debris removal will begin, the Cameron Parish Police Jury has announced.
“Any debris placed at the right-of-way ROW after Jan. 11 will not be collected, and will become the responsibility of the resident,” Parish Administrator Katie Armentor announced Wednesday.
Debris pickup operations have been suspended through the holidays to allow residents to get their debris to the road in time for the final pass.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.