FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold night with frost ahead, sunshine returns for our Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very chilly day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen temperatures struggling to reach the upper 40′s as cloud cover remains firmly in place. A breeze out of the north has kept it feeling even cooler, but we are looking at widespread frost as we head into Thursday morning with lows at freezing or slightly below.
For the rest of the evening we can expect basically the same thing with clouds being the dominant factor with cooler temperatures, but we are expecting to clear out as we head into the overnight hours and that will allow temperatures to fall quickly and set up the frost potential for Thursday morning. Through early evening we fall back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s so a heavier coat will definitely be needed if you are going to be out and about. We can expect upper 20′s to lower 30′s for Thursday morning as we start out mostly sunny, so any sensitive plants you have outside make sure to bring them inside as well as your pets. Sunshine will finally return Thursday though as we see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs back into the lower and middle 50′s, but this is the start of a slight warming trend as we head into the weekend. We look to have another cold night Thursday as lows once again will be falling back into the lower and middle 30′s.
For the end of the week we can expect highs to reach the lower 60′s once again for Friday as we see more sunshine, but then we usher in changes once again as another front nears the region bringing cloud cover as well as the chance of rain as we push late Friday into Saturday morning. We see highs continuing to warm into Saturday as we top out in the middle to upper 60′s thanks to some late afternoon sunshine after morning showers. For the second half of the weekend we are looking much better as we see more sunshine, but highs drop a few degrees as we are only in the lower 60′s.
Into Christmas week we see temperatures holding steady in the lower and middle 60′s through Wednesday with sunshine through Tuesday, but into Wednesday the next storm system will be approaching and that will bring more showers into the mix, but coming to an end for Christmas Eve. For Christmas Day we look to stay dry with highs back into the lower 50′s with a cold start to the morning. For now enjoy the return of sunshine for Thursday, but make sure to have that coat handy as it will be a cold start.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
