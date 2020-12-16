FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold night with frost ahead, sunshine returns for our Thursday

For the rest of the evening we can expect basically the same thing with clouds being the dominant factor with cooler temperatures, but we are expecting to clear out as we head into the overnight hours and that will allow temperatures to fall quickly and set up the frost potential for Thursday morning. Through early evening we fall back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s so a heavier coat will definitely be needed if you are going to be out and about. We can expect upper 20′s to lower 30′s for Thursday morning as we start out mostly sunny, so any sensitive plants you have outside make sure to bring them inside as well as your pets. Sunshine will finally return Thursday though as we see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs back into the lower and middle 50′s, but this is the start of a slight warming trend as we head into the weekend. We look to have another cold night Thursday as lows once again will be falling back into the lower and middle 30′s.