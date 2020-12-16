FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds make the cold last through the day; freezing temperatures tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The good news is that the rain has moved out of the area this morning, but the bad news is that it’s cold and will stay that way all day. Now that the cold front has passed, blustery north winds and clouds will keep temperatures from warming up out of the 40s all day. You’ll want that heavy coat for sure and keep it all day. There’s a chance we could see a little sun later this afternoon but it won’t do much to warm us up by that point.
Clearing skies will continue into the evening along with lighter winds which will bring a perfect setup for colder temperatures to move in, cold enough for a freeze in all areas north of I-10 overnight. Lows in the upper 20s north to around 30 in DeQuincy and Moss Bluff. Lake Charles and vicinity will be near 32 and for areas that don’t quite get to freezing, a widespread frost is still likely, so make sure to take the proper precautions with plants, pets and people tonight.
At least we get some sunshine back for Thursday but it stays cool tomorrow as well with highs back into the middle 50s. More frost around Friday morning as well as lows will drop to around 32 again in the northern part of our viewing area and into the middle 30s along I-10. Friday will be a touch warmer with highs back into the lower 60s ahead of our next front set to bring rain again by this weekend.
Rain chances go back up for Saturday with our next front, but these showers should remain light and no severe weather is expected. These showers look to move out by Sunday and not drop temperatures as much with highs staying in the 60s each day through the middle of next week. Computer models get interested by Christmas Eve, pushing a strong cold front into the area by next Thursday, and dropping temperatures quite a bit for Christmas Day. As of now, the forecast for Christmas Eve looks rainy but drier weather for Christmas Day with highs next Friday in the upper 40s to lower 50s! Stay tuned.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
