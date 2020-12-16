FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds make the cold last through the day; freezing temperatures tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The good news is that the rain has moved out of the area this morning, but the bad news is that it’s cold and will stay that way all day. Now that the cold front has passed, blustery north winds and clouds will keep temperatures from warming up out of the 40s all day. You’ll want that heavy coat for sure and keep it all day. There’s a chance we could see a little sun later this afternoon but it won’t do much to warm us up by that point.