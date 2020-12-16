Divine Tank scores career high 20 points in loss to Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas—For the first time since last January McNeese women’s basketball placed four players in double figures despite falling 95-73 at Prairie View A&M (1-0) Wednesday.
Three of the four Cowgirls (0-6) in double figures recorded career highs. Junior Divine Tanks led the Cowgirls in both scoring and rebounds with a career-high 20 points and a season-high seven rebounds.
Junior transfer Mychala Linzy pitched in with a career-high 15 and sophomore Kyla Hamilton chipped in with a career-high 13 points. Lizzy Ratcliff added 11 points for her second game to score in double figures.
McNeese shot a season-best 44.6 percent (16 for 30) from the field and a season-best from the three-point range, 46.7 percent (3 for 8).
Prairie View shot 64.9 percent (17 for 26) from the field and 66.7 percent (6 for 9) from behind the arc.
The Panthers also had four players scored in double figures with Diana Rosenthal and Kennedi Heard scoring game-highs with 21 points apiece. Tiffany Tullis and Kennedy Paul both ended the game with 13 apiece.
McNeese will be back on the road Saturday when they will travel to No. 7 Baylor for a 2 p.m. game.
COACH KACIE CRYER QUOTES
“I thought we came out with great energy to start the game and we hit shots and got stops. You saw a team growing. We knew Prairie View wouldn’t go away and they didn’t. They made a run of their own and when they did, we got away from the things that were working for us early in the game. Rushing shots and not being as patient was what allowed Prairie View to go on their run.
I thought we came out in the second half and fought and played with a never give up attitude to cut into the lead. We have seen glimpses of a really tough team but only for 25 or 30 minutes. The biggest take away is for this team to put a 40-minute game together and when we do, we will be a very tough team to compete with.
We will watch film, regroup and get back to work. It’s about trusting the process. It’s a tough process right now as we make our way to Southland Conference play, but this group is tough, and they are going to keep working daily to grow and get better.”
