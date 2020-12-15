Tampa Bay Buc Andrew Adams supports Southwest Louisiana with My Cause, My Cleats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The NFL’s ”My Cause My Cleats” initiative is a program where players wear custom cleats while raising money for causes that mean the most to them. Those causes like social justice, cancer awareness & prevention and youth foundations are then represented on their gameday cleats. The cleats are then sold as auction items and the money benefits their causes.
On Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneer Andrew Adams showed support for family members living in Lake Charles by recognizing Southwest Louisiana during its rebuilding efforts. During the Bucs’ game against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams wore cleats that included support towards the Morris family, the Lake Charles city seal, the Southwest Louisiana United Way and a silhouette of Louisiana.
“Can’t wait to lace these up today. Supporting Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles in their efforts to rebuild against Hurricane Laura,” announced Adams on his Instagram prior to Sunday. “Louisiana is a second home to me and I want to S/O the Morris Family for all the support throughout my career, now it’s time I support ‼️ #MycauseMycleats #Gameday #GoBucs.”
Adams donated the cleats to his uncle, Ronald Morris. Morris is a Lake Charles resident along with his wife and daughter. The family is rebuilding following the aftermath of hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Adams is a five-year NFL veteran having played safety for Tampa Bay (2018, 2020), Detroit (2019) and the New York Giants (2016-17). The Atlanta, Georgia native is a graduate of the University of Connecticut. His mother Shirley Morris Adams was raised in Lake Charles and now lives in Atlanta with her husband, Aaron Adams who is a former McNeese football player.
