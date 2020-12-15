SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 14, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 14, 2020.
Travis Tavarus Holcombe, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Cody Wayne Parker, 34, Mittie: Instate detainer.
Fabian Becerril-Penaloza, 20, Houston, TX: First offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; driver must be licensed; federal detainer.
Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; battery of a police officer.
Jesse Wayne Horne, 37, Lake Charles: Vehicle license required; no drivers license on person; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Justin Blane Charles, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; failure to stop or yield; driving with a suspended license.
Alvin Dwain Washington Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
