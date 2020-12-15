School board shutting down in-person classes at Westlake High for rest of week due to COVID

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu School Board is shutting down in-person classes at Westlake High School for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19.
Instead, Westlake will shift to remote learning beginning Wednesday.
However, after this week, school is being let out for the Christmas holidays and will not return until Monday, Jan. 4.
Several staff members are quarantined due to testing positive or due to potential COVID-19 exposure, Holly Holland, public information officer, said in a news release.
“At this point, it is not possible for us to obtain all needed substitutes to conduct face-to-face instruction safely for the remainder of the week,” Holland said. “In addition to staffing needs, COVID-19 is also affecting our student population, which greatly factored into our decision to move to remote learning. We feel this decision is in the best safety interest of all faculty, staff, and students.”
Westlake High staff will be in contact with families regarding how to proceed with virtual instruction and paper packets. Staff will also be sharing information about meal distribution.
