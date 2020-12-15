Sam Houston Jones State Park will reopen by 2022

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Jones State Park was once a haven for cyclists and runners; but due to significant damage from Hurricane Laura, it will take at least a year for the park to reopen.
Hurricanes Laura and Delta mangled one in three trees within the park making most roads and trails inaccessible. State Park managers say the damage is catastrophic.
“Right now, we’re cleaning up trees, we’ve got a logger in here trying to get the trees out,” says manager Doris Riser. “Once they get that done, we’ve got to come back in behind them and clean up everything. Then, we’ve got all these buildings we’ve got to get repaired, so at least a year.”
Tonya McKnight says she ran through the state park for years. “I was devastated because I’m so attached to those trails and that park. I spent once or twice a week for the last several years out there, so it’s kind of like a second home.”
McKnight has organized a group of several hundred volunteers to help clean up the trails once park managers say it’s safe enough to go on the grounds.
Park managers say they will be coming back bigger and better. With all the current reconstruction, the park will also add 10 new cabins to the park.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.