LSU edges Louisiana-Lafayette, 62-57

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team hosted Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday, Dec. 14 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after Texas Southern bowed out of its contest against the Lady Cajuns due to COVID concerns.
The Lady Tigers defended their home court with a 62-57 victory.
Faustine Aifuwa recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead LSU. Domonique Davis added 13 points and six rebounds. Khayla Pointer and Tiara Young each chipped in 10.
Brandi Williams led Louisiana-Lafayette with 16 points.
