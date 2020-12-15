LCCP makes history, heads to the semifinals for first time ever

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LCCP Trailblazers are exactly that, Trailblazers. The school’s program was created in 2015 and placed in Class 1A for two seasons. In 2017, the LHSAA bumped the team up to 3A where they struggled for a season. Since 2018 though, the Blazers have recorded back-to-back-to-back winning seasons, including this year, where they’re heading to the semifinals for the first time ever.
“Words cannot describe it. We worked so hard all year. Coming from my freshman year when we were 2-8. Now, look at us. We’re undefeated for the first time in school history. We’re just all so dedicated to winning everything this year,” quarterback Dillion Simon said.
The three-seeded Blazers took down No. 11 Jena in the quarterfinals, ending its seven-game win streak. The game went into overtime and the Giants were the first to score, but after a Jena failed two-point conversion, LCCP had the opportunity to respond. The Blazers tied up the ball game, went for two, and won it.
“They jumped offsides on the extra point and hit our kicker. Took him out,” said head coach Erick Franklin. “So, when they moved the ball up, I knew we had to go for two. I told Dillon that the ball was going to be in his hands and that he was the best scorer on our team, so he had to get the ball and get it into the endzone.”
“Coach always tells us that someone has to step up and rise to the occasion,” Simon said. “Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments. So, I knew it was my time to make a big-time play in a big-time moment.”
This week, LCCP will travel to Farmville to take on the two seed in 3A – Union Parish. The Farmers come into this matchup believed by many to be the best team in Class 3A after posting a 41-point win in the quarterfinals.
“They are a big physical team. They are athletic. I think we match up well against them. They score a lot of points. We have to get ourselves together and get prepared this week. I think we have a good chance of winning,” said Franklin.
Coach Franklin has built a winning mentality at LCCP and since the start, the Blazers have always known they would be in this position one day.
“A lot of people said that we couldn’t do it from where we started from, but look at us now, we’re doing the impossible,” Simon said. “A six-year program and we’re in our sixth year now doing everything everyone else said we couldn’t do.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.