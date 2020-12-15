LaGrange alum Alvinoski LaFleur named to All-MAC first-team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former LaGrange Gator Alvinoski LaFleur has become a staple in the Eastern Michigan secondary, starting in all six games for the Eagles in 2020. His play this season was rewarded with a spot on the All-Mid-American Conference First Team. He’s the only EMU player to receive the award.
The Lake Charles native played in all 13 contests a season ago, en route to being named the Eagles’ starting safety in 2020. LaFleur recorded multiple tackles in each game with his best performance coming vs. rival Central Michigan on November 27. In the game, he racked up a career-high 11 tackles while also forcing a fumble.
LaFleur forced four turnovers this season with two of them being interceptions in the first two games of the season. LaFleur’s interception totaled was good for a second-place tie in the MAC, although he led the conference in return yardage off interceptions (97 yards).
The senior safety hasn’t publically announced his plans for the 2021 season. Due to COVID-19 rules, current college athletes can play an additional year of college sports having the 2020 season not count again their eligibility.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.