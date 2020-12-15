Jeff Davis Parish students get grab-and-go meals

LACASSINE, La. (KPLC) - Hundreds of meals were provided to Jeff Davis Parish students just in time for winter break yesterday.
At Lacassine High School, they gave out over 200 meals in about an hour. The distribution had been planned for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. but cars had already started lining up right after school let out.
So, cafeteria workers started early and began passing out the meals around 3:30 p.m. instead.
And it didn’t take long for them to distribute all the meals either.
In total, they served all 210 meals in about an hour. Each student that received one went home with gallons of milk, 15 breakfast meals, and 15 lunch meals. Enough to help families get through the holidays, despite the cold weather.
The cafeteria workers were hard at work getting the food to as many cars as they could. But Zina Botley says it was all worth it to see the smiles on their student’s faces.
“It means a lot to us, it means a lot. We have distribution going on inside as well. And we’re fixing this, but we don’t mind doing it. We’re happy to do it, you know, because the kids love the meals and they need to eat. So at this time of year, it’s a special feeling in our hearts to be able to do this. It’s awesome.”
While they did have to turn down a couple of cars once they ran out of food there will be another grab-and-go Monday in the coming weeks.
Calcasieu Parish will also be doing the same thing next Monday, Dec. 21.
Those grab-and-go meals will be available at the Calcasieu Parish School Board Central Office and the Sulphur High 9th Grade Campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.