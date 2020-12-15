FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers on the way today ahead of another cold front; chilly weather continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our morning is already off to a drizzly start with clouds and damp roads across the area. The good news is that the fog is holding off, but you will need to coat this morning as temperatures are ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area. This patchy drizzle is not the main rain we’ll see today as showers begin to work their way in to the area this afternoon and evening. Take an umbrella as might just need it heading home from work this afternoon and do not put those jackets away as highs again struggle to reach 50 degrees this afternoon.
Rain chances will increase with the onset of lighter showers by mid afternoon and continue increase in coverage later on this afternoon and evening. The good news is that we do not have the same setup that brought the severe weather to our area Sunday night, so I do not expect any major issues other than dampening of your outdoor plans today. The bulk of the rain will come to an end before midnight with only clouds and a patch or two of drizzle through sunrise on Wednesday.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a blustery cold today with highs barely reaching 50 in the afternoon and calmer winds and clearer skies Wednesday night should send temperatures down to the freezing mark for a lot of Southwest Louisiana Thursday morning. Areas north of I-10 should be prepared for a light freeze Thursday with a widespread frost elsewhere. There is even a chance that temperatures could briefly reach freezing in Lake Charles, so you may want to take precautions with your tender vegetation just to be on the safe side.
Thursday should be a much-improved day with the long-awaited return of some sunshine this week, but highs in the afternoon only top out in the lower to middle 50s. Friday looks to be first day that we break the 60-degree mark as we gear up for our next storm system to bring more rain to our weekend forecast. Showers and thunderstorms appear to be back for our Saturday although we keep highs in the 60s behind this next front. Sunday looks to dry out as we start the following week on a drier note with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.