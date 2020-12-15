FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers on the way today ahead of another cold front; chilly weather continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our morning is already off to a drizzly start with clouds and damp roads across the area. The good news is that the fog is holding off, but you will need to coat this morning as temperatures are ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area. This patchy drizzle is not the main rain we’ll see today as showers begin to work their way in to the area this afternoon and evening. Take an umbrella as might just need it heading home from work this afternoon and do not put those jackets away as highs again struggle to reach 50 degrees this afternoon.