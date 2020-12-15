Cowboys win third straight with 114-50 victory over Arlington Baptist

LAKE CHARLES – Twenty-four hours after beating Arlington Baptist 110-64 on Monday night, the McNeese Cowboys scored more while giving up less in a 114-50 victory over the Patriots on Tuesday night in Burton Coliseum.
The win was the third straight for the Cowboys as they improve to 4-2 on the season. They’ll wrap up pre-Christmas play on Saturday with a visit to Louisiana-Lafayette for a 7 p.m. tip.
“I was really happy with our energy level,” said head coach Heath Schroyer. “We did a great job in preparation, and just emotionally after you have a win in a pretty convincing fashion the first night and be able to come back and not go through the motions and do it again, I was really happy with our guys. We showed a level of maturity that I was hoping to see.”
McNeese tipped the century mark for the third time this season, and like it did on Monday night, shared the double-digit scoring among six different players.
A.J. Lawson led the way with 21 points to go along with six assists behind 8 of 9 shooting, including a perfect aim from three-point range hitting all four shots. Braelon Bush added 19 points with five 3s made and Chris Orlina added 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
KeyShawn Feazell collected his fourth double-double on the year after a 12-point, 19-rebound outing while Collin Warren and Dru Kuxhausen each scored 12 points. Kuxhausen changed roles a bit in the game with a career-high 10 assists to post a double-double, but the sharp-shooter still knocked down four 3s in the game.
The Cowboys led from start to finish and scored the game’s first nine points before Arlington Baptist got on the board with 15:06 in the first half.
Lawson’s first 3 of the game put the Cowboys up by double-digits at 16-5 with 12:27 remaining in the half then three minutes later, his second trey made it a 27-7 game at the 9:19 mark.
McNeese led 57-22 at the half, and after leading 76-34 with 14:48 to play in the second half, rolled off 20 straight points over the next 4:34 to run out to a 96-34 lead. Bush scored 10 of those 20 points while Warren scored seven during the run.
The Cowboys connected on 58 percent from the field (46-79) for the game and sank 43 percent from long range (16-37). It’s the fifth straight game McNeese has recorded 50 percent or better shooting in a game.
Trey Ballard led ABU with 13 points while Tra Mallard and Da’vione Stafford each scored 10. The Patriots hit 21 of 62 for the game for 34 percent.
Saturday’s game at ULL will broadcast live on ESPN+.
