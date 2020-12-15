Blue Angels to headline Chennault Airshow

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chennault International Airport is gearing up for its airshow next summer, and that includes performances by the Blue Angels. Part of the team made a stop in Lake Charles today.
In the Summer of 2021, the Blue Angels will streak across Lake Charles skies in the Chennault Airshow.
The Blue Angels will headline the event with new aircraft and their famed show-stopping formation flying.
Two Blue Angels, Lieutenants Kaitlin Forster and Julius Bratton, met with the airshow team today to discuss their involvement in the event.
“We are part of a two-person advance party that’s here to essentially get a lay of the land ahead of the rest of the team’s arrival next June,” Lt. Bratton said.”
They’re working with local law enforcement, the fire department, and the FAA to make sure everything is ready to go for the team’s arrival.
Airshow director, Mary Jo Bayles, says the Blue Angles have given the green light to participate in this event.
“They gave us the thumbs up” Bayles said. “We have the F22. It’s going to be a rocking airshow. It’s going to be a great weekend.”
The team is hoping to involve the community as much as possible.
“Ultimately since our mission is the community outreach within each of our cities we join, [we’re] just trying to start off the conversation of creative community outreach events,” Lt. Forster said. “Especially this year with everything going on, we’re just looking for how can we still reach people and keep moving forward.”
Bayles hopes this community event will bring back a sense of normalcy to the area.
“I hope this brings a glimmer of hope to our community that we’re coming back better and stronger than ever.”
There are still sponsorships available, and they are asking for volunteers for the airshow on June 5 and 6. If interested, you can visit https://chennaultairshow.com.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.