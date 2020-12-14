Waters Edge Gathering Church adapts to serve the community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As colder weather pushes through Southwest Louisiana, the lack of housing for those without a home becomes a greater concern.
Water’s Edge Church is normally packed with cots and beds for the homeless during these cold months, but homeless outreach coordinator Kelli Stawecki explains, this year it’s different.
“They even pray for cold weather because they want to come stay here and we’re good at it, and that’s hard for me to not be able to do that. It really is, and there’s not any solution.”
The church, badly damaged during Hurricane Laura, suffered water and roof damage and for the past four months has been focusing on recovery. With the need so high, Stawecki says the SWLA homeless community needs help.
“There’s really nothing here for them right now. So, because we can’t shelter because of COVID-19 and hurricanes, they’re having to wing it in tents, and it’s not just our normal street homeless. There are many families living in tents in their own yards right now, and we’ve never really had that.”
They hosted a food distribution Sunday for those that needed assistance. Hundreds of families received produce, toiletries and supplies to get them through the cold season.
“We’ve shopped at Walmart and Sam’s, and just tons of donation and what we didn’t have, we purchased, and it’s two weeks of preparing and long days.”
Families started lining up hours before the distribution even started
“They are good people,” said Kathleen Stoute, one of the recipients. “They help the homeless as well as the rest of us. They give from their heart.”
While recovery for the church is far from over, Stawecki is glad to be helping her community once again.
“We’re extremely busy servicing those families also, and it’s heartbreaking but I’m glad that we’re here to help.”
Stawecki says they’re planning to do a drive-through distribution every two weeks.
We’ll bring you that schedule once it is announced.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.