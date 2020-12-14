Two arrested for murder after man found dead in Sulphur hotel

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - On Friday, Dec. 11, Sulphur Police officers responded to a call of a man found dead at the Studio 6 hotel.
“Upon the officer going in there, he suspected foul play,” said Detective Nick Console with the Sulphur Police Department.
The body of Sean Khoury was discovered by the hotel staff.
“It was checkout time. They went to the room to ask Mr. Khoury to leave, and that’s when they found him unresponsive.”
That hotel room was under the name of 18-year-old Zoey Bumgarden, who detectives say invited Khoury to the hotel.
They believe she conspired with a 16-year-old male to give narcotics to Khoury.
Detective Console says the pair were attempting to rob Khoury, including stealing a firearm.
“The sole intent was for the victim to ingest narcotics so theft could take place. They were trying to steal his property out of the room.”
Although the coroner’s office hasn’t released an official cause of death, it is believed the narcotics are responsible.
Sulphur Police did not release why Khoury met Bumgarden at the hotel.
Both Bumgarden and the juvenile were arrested and charged with second degree murder, along with other charges.
Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact Sulphur Police at (337) 527-4550.
