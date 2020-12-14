Two arrested for murder after man found dead in Sulphur hotel room

Zoey Bumgarden and a male juvenile have been arrested for second-degree murder after a man was found overdosed in a Sulphur hotel room. Detectives with the Sulphur Police Department learned that Bumgarden invited Khoury to the hotel and later conspired with the juvenile to give drugs to Khoury with the intent to rob him of his belongings, which included a firearm, Capt. Jason Gully said. (Source: Sulphur Police Department)