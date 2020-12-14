Two arrested for murder after man found dead in Sulphur hotel room

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A man found dead in a Sulphur hotel room is believed to have died of an overdose from drugs given to him with the intent to rob him, Sulphur authorities say.
Zoey Bumgarden and a male juvenile were both arrested for second-degree murder.
Sulphur Police Department officers arriving at Studio 6 Hotel near the Cities Service exit Friday found Sean Khoury deceased in a room, according to information from Capt. Jason Gully. The room was in the name of Bumgarden, who was in a different room with the juvenile.
Detectives learned that Bumgarden invited Khoury to the hotel and later conspired with the juvenile to give drugs to Khoury with the intent to rob him of his belongings, which included a firearm, Gully said.
Although the Calcasieu Parish Corners Office has not yet released an official cause of death, it is suspected that Khoury’s death was caused by the drugs given to him by Bumgarden, Gully said.
Bumgarden and the juvenile were arrested. The investigation also led the arrest of another woman for drug possession.
· Zoey Bumgarden: Second-degree murder, theft of a firearm, possession of CDS in the presence of a firearm, possession w/intent to distribute CDS II, simple possession of CDS I & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a CDS in the presence of someone under the age of 17, theft less than $1,000, solicitation for prostitution, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; crimes or CDS laws. Judge David Ritchie set Bumgarden’s bond a $745,000.
· Juvenile: Second-degree murder, possession of CDS II. More counts expected.
· Kenzie Veillon: Possession of CDS IV. Ritchie set bond at $2,500.
Gully asked anyone with information about the case to contact Det. J. Cain (337-527-4598) or Det. N. Console (337-313-1158).
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.