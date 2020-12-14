SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 14, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 14, 2020.
Justin Lee Leger, 32, Sulphur: Speeding; attempting to issue worthless checks under $1,000; issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Lynette Freeman, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Brittney Sue Woodcock, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; trespassing.
Killey Lee Menard, 43, Church Point: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000.
Derrick Quinn Ceasar Jr., 18, Westlake: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice; resisting an officer by flight; in a park after hours.
Keylon Antonio Williams, 30, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of a highway; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Alfred Reado Jr., 67, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; pedestrians on highways.
Linda Laray Sharpe, 44, Lena, MS: Terrorizing.
Darrien Lamont Rogers, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle not register.
Debra Ann Rogers, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Stormy Nicole Folwell, 28, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer.
Alisha Rachelle Duhon, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer.
Ivan Monceaux Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated second-degree battery; illegal use of weapons.
Mochum Macisaac Burton, 28, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; operating a vehicle while under suspension; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Eriq Jevon Shuffer, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of tools used by burglars.
