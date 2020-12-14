Smart leads LSU past Sam Houston St., 88-66

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defeated Sam Houston State by a score of 88-66 Monday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU was led by Javonte Smart with 25 total points along with Cameron Thomas who contributed 19. Darius Days recorded his first double-double of the season, with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Demarkus Lampley led Sam Houston State with 16 total points, two rebounds, and two assists.
The Tigers will stay in Baton Rouge and face UNO this Wednesday, December 16 at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
