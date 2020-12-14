Orgeron talks big win over No. 6 Florida, Early Signing Period, respect for Lane Kiffin, and more

“Well, you know, Lane came in as a young coach with Coach Carroll, our first year with Coach Carroll, I believe it was the year 2000. So I’ve known Lane for 20 years. And we became good friends. I respect him as a coach. There’s no question. I respect his knowledge of the game. He got me to leave the NFL to go with him to Tennessee. He was going to come with me when I got the job. If he didn’t get a head job, he was going to be my offensive coordinator. So he’s a great recruiter. Me and him recruited a lot of great players together. We have a lasting bond. We won two championships together. I’ve coached with him at Tennessee. I remain close with him. We talk about personal things. We share things. I just have the utmost respect for him,” he said.