Man arrested following shooting on Old Deridder Highway

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested following a shooting at a trailer park off Old Deridder Highway, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to the area in reference to a shooting around 3 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020.
When deputies arrived at the scene they say they found the victim lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound and another injury. After investigating they learned that the victim had got into an argument with an acquaintance, Ivan Monceaux Jr., 53, of Lake Charles. During the argument, Monceaux allegedly shot the victim.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Monceaux was found at his residence where he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 2nd degree aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. Judge David Ritchie has set Monceaux’s bond at $400,000.
