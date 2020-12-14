First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at Christus Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana

The vaccine is offered to health workers; focusing on those at greater risk of exposure first. Receiving the vaccine is not mandatory. Similar to many vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine will be given in two doses: an initial injection and then a booster shot, normally 21-28 days later (depending on the vaccine administered). Research from the pharmaceutical company and CHRISTUS Health’s COVID-19 Task Force indicates minor side effects similar to the flu shot, such as low-grade fever and redness or slight pain at the injection site are possible.