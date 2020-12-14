First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first COVID-19 vaccine was administered at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital just after 4 p.m. Monday.
The vaccine came as the United States’ death toll from COVID-19 topped 300,000 Monday.
A handful of medical personnel were able to get the vaccine Monday and more medical personnel will get it Tuesday. Doctors and nurses who received the vaccine said the shot came as relief.
“I am excited, I’m thankful I haven’t gotten (COVID) this year,” said Madison Jones, a registered nurse. “Hopefully this will keep me healthy to protect my patients.”
Dr. Timothy Haman, chief medical officer, said those who are on the fence about the vaccine should look at the data. Hospital officials believe that it proves that the vaccine is both safe and effective.
“There was definitely a moment of relief to know I’ve taken step one to getting the full course of the vaccine and put this behind me,” said Haman, who received the shot.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.