FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold blast to start the week; more rain Tuesday ahead of yet another cold front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A blast of cold air returns to start the workweek as winds that began to pick up on Sunday behind the front remain rather gusty as we head out the door this morning. You’ll definitely want a heavy coat today and keep it with you as we don’t warm up much at all through the afternoon. Highs this afternoon will barely reach 50 degrees under mainly cloudy skies. Into the evening, clouds linger with temperatures dropping through the 40s and into the upper 30s overnight.
We start off our Tuesday with more clouds and temperatures again sluggish to warm up thanks to the lack of sunshine through the day tomorrow. The best chance of rain holds off until the evening and late-night hours with the timing of our next cold front. This front will bring another quarter to half inch of rain and while there could be a few storms, severe weather is not likely.
Behind this front on Wednesday, a reinforcing push of colder air with breezy winds will keep highs in the 50s with an even colder night ahead Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Many areas will be at or near freezing overnight with a widespread frost expected Thursday morning. Thursday will bring sunshine back to the area or at least a day. Friday won’t be too bad either as temperatures finally return to the 60s by afternoon.
Another rain chance kicks in by this weekend as yet another front moves our way. Highs in the 60s ahead of this front won’t be dropping quite a low with lows in the 40s and 50s. The rain looks to move out by Sunday leaving us with drier weather for the second half of the weekend with drier weather continuing into the following week as well.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
