FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold blast to start the week; more rain Tuesday ahead of yet another cold front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A blast of cold air returns to start the workweek as winds that began to pick up on Sunday behind the front remain rather gusty as we head out the door this morning. You’ll definitely want a heavy coat today and keep it with you as we don’t warm up much at all through the afternoon. Highs this afternoon will barely reach 50 degrees under mainly cloudy skies. Into the evening, clouds linger with temperatures dropping through the 40s and into the upper 30s overnight.