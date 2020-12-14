First Alert Forecast: Below normal temperatures this week, with a freeze possible in some areas!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday turned out the be a cold and cloudy day with the wind making it feel even colder! Temperatures tonight will drop slowly with lows by Tuesday morning ranging from near freezing north of I-10 to the low 40s at the coast. Clouds are not likely to clear and that could keep temperatures a few degrees warmer, but a slight breeze will continue and that will make it feel colder.
Clouds are likely to stick around through Tuesday and moisture levels will slowly increase as our winds try to turn southeasterly. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid 50s and it is possible that we may stay in the upper 40s if no sun is visible. Rain looks unlikely during the day, but that changes Tuesday night with scattered showers likely ahead of the next cold front.
Rain will come to an end overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, but Wednesday may be similar to Monday with cloudy, cold and windy conditions. Wednesday will begin with temperatures in the 40s and we may struggle to warm much through the day, the highest temperature of the day may occur early in the morning ahead of the front.
The weather looks much nicer Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and no chance of rain! Temperatures will still be below normal with lows Thursday morning flirting with the freezing mark except near the coast; by the afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 50s. Friday will be slightly warmer with lows still in the 30s and highs in the low 60s.
The next cold front will move across the area Saturday with scattered showers likely once again. The air behind this front does not look as cold, but a slight drop in temperatures will occur by the end of the weekend into early next week.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.