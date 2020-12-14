Feazell records double-double in Cowboys’ 110-64 win over Arlington Baptist

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Six McNeese players scored in double-figures, led by KeyShawn Feazell’s 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the Cowboys rolled to a 110-64 win over Arlington Baptist in the first of two games against the Patriots in two games.
The teams will play again at 6:30 on Tuesday night before McNeese heads to Lafayette to face ULL on Saturday at 7 in a game that was scheduled on Monday. The Cowboys’ December 18 game at Austin Peay has been canceled due to travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two other players scored 16 to join Feazell – Chris Orlina behind 7 of 8 shooting, and A.J. Lawson who connected on 6 of 8 from the field. Collin Warren came off the bench to score 15 points while Carlos Rosario added 11 and Ra’Shawn Langston 10.
McNeese dished out 31 assists on 45 made shots and turned the ball over just seven times, three in the first half.
“We took better care of the ball tonight than we did against Carver,” said head coach Heath Schroyer whose Cowboys improved to 3-2 on the season. “We also did a better job not fouling and sending them to the line.”
In last Saturday’s 43-point win over Carver, McNeese turned it over 17 times while sending the Cougars to the line 40 times. Arlington Baptist was 4 of 7 from the charity stripe on Monday night.
McNeese led 50-28 at the half and used a 14-0 run midway through the second half to open up a 23-point lead to a 91-54 advantage with 6:06 to play.
Langston’s basket with 3:14 remaining gave the Cowboys their second 100-point game of the season, making it 101-58. One basket before that, Feazell threw down his sixth dunk of the game.
The Cowboys sank 54 percent from the field (45 of 84) and marking the fourth straight game to hit 50 percent or more of their shots.
The game was a single-digit contest through the first five minutes until Orlina gave the Cowboys a 17-6 lead off a jumper in the paint with 13:54 to play. Arlington Baptist scored seven straight to close the gap to 17-12 at the 11:42 mark but McNeese answered with seven consecutive points of its own after a Lawson basket then Rosario scoring the next five points to make it a 24-12 lead.
Dru Kuxhausen hit one of his three 3s on the night to put McNeese up 31-13 with 7:46 to play in the half and the lead grew to 20-points at 48-28 following a Lawson offensive rebound and layup with 1:01 to play.
True freshman Braelon Bush had another quality game playing point guard, dishing out a game-high eight assists with just one turnover.
Arlington Baptist (3-4) was led in scoring by Da’vione Stafford’s 18 points.
Feazell’s double-double was his second straight and third of the season.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.