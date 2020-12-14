Feazell records double-double in Cowboys’ 110-64 win over Arlington Baptist

The game was a single-digit contest through the first five minutes until Orlina gave the Cowboys a 17-6 lead off a jumper in the paint with 13:54 to play. Arlington Baptist scored seven straight to close the gap to 17-12 at the 11:42 mark but McNeese answered with seven consecutive points of its own after a Lawson basket then Rosario scoring the next five points to make it a 24-12 lead.