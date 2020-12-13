Top four teams remain the same in both college football polls; Gators fall to No. 11

NEW YORK (WAFB) - The Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish still remain the top two teams in both major college football polls, followed by Ohio State and Clemson and Texas A&M moves to No. 5.
The Florida Gators fall to No. 11 in both polls after their upset loss to LSU 37-34.
- Alabama (10-0) [62 first-place votes]
- Notre Dame (10-0)
- Ohio State (5-0)
- Clemson (9-1)
- Texas A&M (7-1)
- Cincinnati (8-0)
- Indiana (6-1)
- Iowa State (8-2)
- Coastal Carolina (11-0)
- Georgia (7-2)
- Florida (8-2)
- Oklahoma (7-2)
- USC (5-0)
- BYU (10-1)
- Northwestern (6-1)
- North Carolina (8-3)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)
- Iowa (6-2)
- Miami (8-2)
- Tulsa (6-1)
- Texas (6-3)
- Liberty (9-1)
- Buffalo (5-0)
- North Carolina State (8-3)
- San Jose State (6-0)
- Alabama (10-0) [60 first-place votes]
- Notre Dame (10-0) [2 first-place votes]
- Clemson (9-1)
- Ohio State (5-0)
- Texas A&M (7-1)
- Cincinnati (8-0)
- Indiana (6-1)
- Iowa State (8-2)
- Georgia (7-2)
- Oklahoma (7-2)
- Florida (8-2)
- Coastal Carolina (11-0)
- USC (5-0)
- Northwestern (6-1)
- North Carolina (8-3)
- BYU (10-1)
- Iowa (6-2)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)
- Miami (8-2)
- Tulsa (6-1)
- Liberty (9-1)
- Oklahoma State (7-3)
- NC State (8-3)
- Texas (6-3)
- San Jose State (6-0)
