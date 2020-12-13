Local COVID hospitalizations see a decline

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Eighty-seven hospitalizations from COVID-19 were reported in Region 5 hospitals when the Louisiana Department of Health released their updated numbers on Sunday.
Hospitalizations have gone up and down, but have remained around the 90s for the last 10 days. However, this is the first time since Dec. 3, that the number has gone below 90.
There were 176 new confirmed cases reported for the region, that’s 61 more cases than the Friday update. And there was one new death from COVID-19 reported. Region 5 includes the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis.
Statewide, there were 4,462 new cases, including confirmed and probable cases. There were also 51 new deaths reported - 46 of those confirmed and 5 probable. Probable deaths must still be confirmed as having been from COVID-19.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 176 new confirmed cases.
· 1 new confirmed deaths.
· 17 probable deaths.
CALCASIEU
· 107 new confirmed cases.
· 0 new confirmed deaths.
· 9 probable deaths.
ALLEN
· 21 new confirmed cases.
· 1 new confirmed deaths.
· 0 probable deaths.
BEAUREGARD
· 22 new confirmed cases.
· 0 new confirmed deaths.
· 4 probable deaths.
CAMERON
· 2 new confirmed cases.
· 0 new confirmed deaths.
· 0 probable deaths.
JEFF DAVIS
· 24 new confirmed cases.
· 0 new confirmed deaths.
· 4 probable deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 19 new confirmed cases.
· 0 new confirmed deaths.
· 4 probable deaths.
