Saints fall 24-21 to Eagles; snap 9-game win streak

PHILADELPHIA (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 13, snapping a nine-game win streak.
The Saints (10-3) went down 24-21 to the Eagles (4-8-1). The Saints’ defense also snapped a 55-game streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher. It is the longest streak in the Super Bowl era. The last player that had rushed for 100 yards on the Saints was Samaje Perine for Washington in 2017. The Eagles had two players run the ball for more than 100 yards.
Jalen Hurts made his first career start and was 17-of-30 passing for 167 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball 18 times for 106 yards. He is the second quarterback with more than 100 yards rushing in his NFL debut. The other is Lamar Jackson. He did not take a sack in the contest. Miles Sanders had 14 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Eagles rushed for 246 yards.
Taysom Hill was 28-of-38 passing for 291 yards and two touchdowns. He threw an interception and lost a fumble. It Hill’s 10th fumble of the season and the fourth one he’s lost. Hill was sacked five times in the game. He also ran the ball five times for 33 yards. Michael Thomas had eight catches for 84 yards. Alvin Kamara had 11 carries for 50 yards and one touchdown. It was his sixth overall touchdown in five games and 10th rushing touchdown this season.
Former LSU linebacker Duke Riley had six tackles, including a fourth down stop, and an interception. He also recovered an onside kick for the Eagles.
Saints kicker Wil Lutz missed two field goals (45, 57).
After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles got on the board first. On a fourth-and-2, Hurts threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery to give the Eagles the 7-0 lead with 13:25 left in the second quarter.
Later, Hill was under pressure when he put quite the zip on a pass and it went off Kamara’s hands. Riley made the pick to give the ball back to the Eagles. The defense was able to keep Philly out of the end zone but the Eagles kicked a 44-yard field goal to go up 10-0 with 6:05 left in the first half. Then, on a third-and-1, Riley was able to stop Hill from gaining the first down and the Saints were forced to punt.
Sanders ran for an 82-yard touchdown to put the Eagles up 17-0 with 1:35 left before halftime. The Saints’ offense still couldn’t do anything and Philadelphia got the ball back. Hurts led his team down the field but the kicker missed the 22-yard try as time expired for the half.
The second half was much better for the Saints. The defense forced a three-and-out on the opening drive. Hill then led the offense on a 10-play, 65-yard drive that was capped off with a 5-yard touchdown run by Kamara to make it 17-7 with 7:55 left in the third quarter.
Next, on a fourth-and-1, the Saints’ defense stuffed Hurts for no gain to give the ball back to the offense. The surge was led by Baton Rouge native Malcolm Roach. He had two tackles in the game. Former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander got credit for the tackle. He was tied with Marcus Williams for the most tackles for the Saints in the game. Alexander finished with seven total tackles, one quarterback hit and a forced fumble.
The Saints’ offense responded to the great play by the defense and Hill connected with Emmanuel Sanders for a 37-yard touchdown to pull New Orleans within three, 17-14, with 1:40 left in the third. It was the fourth touchdown for Sanders as a Saint and his longest play of the season.
Miles Sanders ran for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 24-14 with 6:22 remaining. The Saints were later able to pull within three points again, 24-21, on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Hill to Jared Coo, with 1:24 remaining. The Saints then went for the onside kick but the Eagles recovered and ran out the clock.
The Saints next host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3:25 p.m. The game will be shown on CBS.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.