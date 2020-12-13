Saints fall 24-21 to Eagles; snap 9-game win streak

Later, Hill was under pressure when he put quite the zip on a pass and it went off Kamara’s hands. Riley made the pick to give the ball back to the Eagles. The defense was able to keep Philly out of the end zone but the Eagles kicked a 44-yard field goal to go up 10-0 with 6:05 left in the first half. Then, on a third-and-1, Riley was able to stop Hill from gaining the first down and the Saints were forced to punt.