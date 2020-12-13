FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers ands storms for this evening, turning much cooler for Monday

Highs this afternoon have still be right around average as we have reached the middle and upper 60′s as a weak warm has lifted through the region and that has helped to warm us up despite the fact we haven’t seen much in the way of sunshine. If you are planning on heading out this evening make sure to take a rain jacket or umbrella as we still have to watch for showers and storms pushing through. These storms may bring a punch as well as we do have a low risk for a few strong to severe storms, with gusty winds and maybe an isolated tornado threat as well. The line looks to clear the region by 8 p.m. and then we usher in much cooler air as we drop back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s for Monday morning. Sunshine will return as we head into Monday, but that doesn’t mean we will be warm as we look to climb into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for highs. So keep the heavier jacket handy as we move into the next few days, because cooler air will be sticking around.