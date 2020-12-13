FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers ands storms for this evening, turning much cooler for Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Off and on showers and even a few storms have been working their way across Southwest Louisiana this morning and early afternoon. We see more of the same through the early evening before we clear out and welcome in much cooler air for the start of the new week.
Highs this afternoon have still be right around average as we have reached the middle and upper 60′s as a weak warm has lifted through the region and that has helped to warm us up despite the fact we haven’t seen much in the way of sunshine. If you are planning on heading out this evening make sure to take a rain jacket or umbrella as we still have to watch for showers and storms pushing through. These storms may bring a punch as well as we do have a low risk for a few strong to severe storms, with gusty winds and maybe an isolated tornado threat as well. The line looks to clear the region by 8 p.m. and then we usher in much cooler air as we drop back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s for Monday morning. Sunshine will return as we head into Monday, but that doesn’t mean we will be warm as we look to climb into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for highs. So keep the heavier jacket handy as we move into the next few days, because cooler air will be sticking around.
After the rain today we still aren’t completely in the clear as we have another front that is set to move in as we head into Tuesday afternoon and evening bring us yet another chance of rain overnight Tuesday into the early morning hours of Wednesday. It will also bring another shot of cooler air as highs this upcoming week look to be 6-10 degrees below average as highs remain in the middle to upper 50′s through Friday before we slowly warm into the lower and middle 60′s by next weekend. Overnight lows will be chilly as well as we drop back into the lower and middle 30′s for the end of the week, so that will bring the potential for frost as well.
Overall after Tuesday the week looks much better as we see sunshine returning with a mixture of clouds as well. Into next weekend a front looks to move through and that will bring the chance for showers and storms as we move into Saturday before we clear out for our Sunday. So for now lets just get through the rain and storms this evening and we can expect a nice cool start to the week. Make sure to get the heavier jacket out for Monday before heading off to work and school, have a safe and great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
