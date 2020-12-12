Sulphur police say suspect tased ‘in error’

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Officials with the Sulphur Police Department say a police officer accidentally discharged his taser while arresting a suspect Friday evening.
Sulphur police were responding to a shots fired call around 5:50 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Claiborne Street, according to a news release sent out by Capt. Jason Gully.
A video on social media sent to KPLC shows a suspect on his knees with his hands in the air when he is tased. The suspect appears to be complying and following police’s commands, having emerged from the house with his hands above his head.
The news release said the taser was discharged “in error” and that the officer apologized to the arrested suspect while still at the scene.
“Chief Lewis Coats expressed his regret for the Officer’s mistake and advised that the involved officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a full investigation.”
