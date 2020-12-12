Pantry of Hope to hold final distribution of 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Pantry of Hope will be holding their final food distribution of 2020, and they say it will be their biggest one thus far.
The Pantry says residents from every parish are welcome, and they should come prepared with empty trunks and truck beds.
CDC guideline will be followed during the distribution.
The distribution comes in partnership with Second Harvest and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
The distribution will take place at 3975 East Prien Lake Rd. on Wednesday, December 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information call 337-477-1943.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.