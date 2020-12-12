Lizzy Ratcliff Comes Off The Bench To Spark McNeese In Loss At Memphis

MEMPNIS, Tenn.—McNeese women’s basketball fell short in its comeback Saturday in a 69-48 loss at Memphis in what was a tale of two halves.
The Cowgirls (0-5) put themselves in a hole early in the game and had to play catch up the rest of the way. A poor shooting performance in the first half prevented the Cowgirls from keeping up with the Tigers in the first half. McNeese trailed 32-9 at the half but outscored the Tigers by a slim margin in the second (39-37).
“I thought we came out and had great energy on both sides,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “We did a good job on the defensive end where we were getting stops needed to go down and convert on the offensive end, but we really struggled putting the ball in the hole in the first half. We were executing and getting the open shots we wanted, getting the offensive rebounds to give ourselves a chance but we didn’t take advantage of that early on, which allowed Memphis to break the lead open.”
Lizzy Ratcliff gave the Cowgirls a spark to open the second half by scoring 12 of the Cowgirls first 16 points of the third quarter. McNeese continued to use that spark in the fourth quarter when the Cowgirls opened the quarter on an 11-3 run. McNeese outscored Memphis 23-11 in the fourth quarter but the first half deficit was just too much for the Cowgirls to overcome.
“I felt like we did a better job of putting the ball in the hole in the second half to cut into the lead which was a big positive for us moving forward and something we need to build on and keep the momentum going. I was pleased with our effort and fight. We just have to keep working daily to be consistent and put it all together.”
Ratcliff led McNeese with a career high 14 points, all coming in the second half and Maia Robinson pulled down a career high 12 rebounds. Robinson recorded eight of her 12 rebounds in the second half.
Jordyn Cross came off the bench to score eight points, all coming in the second half.
Memphis (2-2) placed four players in double figures with Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam leading the way with a double double (16 pt., 15 reb.). Lanetta Williams ended the game with 13 points while Jatyjia Jones and Alana Davis pitched in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
McNeese will remain on the road and will travel to Prairie View next Wednesday for a 2 p.m. game.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.