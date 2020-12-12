Lizzy Ratcliff Comes Off The Bench To Spark McNeese In Loss At Memphis

“I thought we came out and had great energy on both sides,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “We did a good job on the defensive end where we were getting stops needed to go down and convert on the offensive end, but we really struggled putting the ball in the hole in the first half. We were executing and getting the open shots we wanted, getting the offensive rebounds to give ourselves a chance but we didn’t take advantage of that early on, which allowed Memphis to break the lead open.”