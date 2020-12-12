FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few peaks of sunshine this afternoon, a soggy Sunday ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a cloudy start to the day, we have seen sunshine breaking out this afternoon and that has allowed temperatures to warm back into the middle and upper 60′s. A short break in the rain comes to an end as we move into Sunday as our next system begins to move in and that will provide off and rain all day with some being heavy at times.
The rest of the evening looks to be relatively nice as we see clouds continuing to clear and allowing our temperatures to fall quickly into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s so a light jacket will definitely be needed. We look to see lows dropping back into the lower 50′s come Sunday morning as clouds begin to increase in coverage again. With that being said Sunday starts off mostly dry as we see a few isolated showers around, but the coverage and intensity of the rain will gradually pick up as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side as we are in the middle 60′s despite the lack of sunshine and that is right around average for this time of year. Changes are on the way though as we move into the new week as temperatures will be cooling down as some afternoons we will struggle to reach 60 for our highs.
Rain will quickly come to an end as we head into Sunday night and then the bigger changes arrive as temperatures will quickly fall back into the lower and middle 40′s for Monday morning. Highs will be back into the lower and middle 50′s on Monday, which will be around 10 degrees below average as we should be back into the middle 60′s for the afternoons. With that being said we may not see those kind of temperatures until next weekend when southerly flow returns for Saturday. As for rain chances we see a quick moving front arriving on Tuesday and that will bring the potential of some showers for late Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning before we clear out. Highs remain in the upper 50′s to near 60 through Friday.
Rain chances will once again be on the rise into next weekend as yet another front looks to push into the region as temperatures stay steady in the lower to middle 60′s. First thing we have to get through is tomorrow as we will see rounds of rain pushing through and some of it could be heavier at times. You can always get the latest look at radar on the KPLC First Alert Weather App. Have a safe and wonderful Saturday evening as well as Sunday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
