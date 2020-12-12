FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few peaks of sunshine this afternoon, a soggy Sunday ahead

The rest of the evening looks to be relatively nice as we see clouds continuing to clear and allowing our temperatures to fall quickly into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s so a light jacket will definitely be needed. We look to see lows dropping back into the lower 50′s come Sunday morning as clouds begin to increase in coverage again. With that being said Sunday starts off mostly dry as we see a few isolated showers around, but the coverage and intensity of the rain will gradually pick up as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side as we are in the middle 60′s despite the lack of sunshine and that is right around average for this time of year. Changes are on the way though as we move into the new week as temperatures will be cooling down as some afternoons we will struggle to reach 60 for our highs.