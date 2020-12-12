Cameron mourns loss of deputies while focusing on coronavirus control

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - Since early March, the coronavirus pandemic has been a serious issue in Southwest Louisiana and the country, however smaller communities like Cameron Parish are also feeling the effects.
Although coronavirus numbers are on the rise in Southwest Louisiana, Cameron Parish only has a couple hundred cases in comparison to the rest of the state.
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office lost two deputies to the coronavirus, one just a few weeks ago, and at 55 and 63, they had both worked in the sheriff’s office for 7 and 13 years respectively.
Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson explains, although contracting the virus is a risk in their field, he hopes Cameron Parish residents still stay cautious even if the numbers may be lower in comparison to other parishes.
”Unfortunately, we’ve lost two deputies, very good deputies, very good people, very good family men, to the COVID-19. You take the precautions and you do what’s necessary, but it’s serious.”
Although the sheriff’s office will not release the names of the deputies, Sheriff Ron Johnson says they are pursuing it to count as a death in the line of duty for one of the deputies.
The full story will air on 7News Nightcast.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.