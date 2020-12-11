TDL Playoffs Quarterfinals: Scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s the quarterfinals of LHSAA football, and unlike the plethora of teams fighting for a chance at a state title in round 2, only Jennings, LCCP, Kinder and Grand Lake are continuing their journeys this week.
The quarterfinals feature four fantastic matchups, but our Game of the Week nod goes to (1) Jennings as they take on (9) Madison Prep.
Jennings comes into the third round of the playoffs off an epic come-from-behind win over 17th-seeded Lutcher, 50-49. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 46 seconds left and went for a game-winning two-point conversion to survive the all-Bulldog matchup.
Meanwhile, Madison Prep coasts into the quarterfinals following back-to-back blowouts, including a 41-18 win over the eighth seed, Donaldsonville.
LCCP, Kinder and Grand Lake are all going to the semifinals as they chase a state title.
You can catch all the scores and highlights from around SWLA on TDL.
We’ll have a live scoreboard HERE, then after the game, we’ll have highlights at 10:15 p.m. on Touchdown Live and extended highlights on TDL Overtime at 11 p.m. (online only).
