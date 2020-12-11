SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 10, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 10, 2020.
Cheryl Ann Rogers, 63, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Shaun Charles Keele, 31, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stanley Dominic Robinson, 22, New Orleans: Driving on the right side of the road; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
David Lee Corsey Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
Alexis Shanta Wells, 22, Coungton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Jose Luis Trujillo, 37, Pasadena: Instate detainer.
Devonta Jamarcus Richmond, 20, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Steven Martin Stinnett, 48, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles.
Pierre Joseph Jackson, 32, Sulphur: Crimes against nature; sexual battery.
Ricky Dwayne Willis II, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.
Jhon Barahona, 36, Houston, TX: Second-degree battery.
Jasmine Lynette Jack, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug.
Miles Evan Childers, 27, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; illegal possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; contempt of court.
Natalie Leshaun Boutte, 33, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm.
Ryan Thomas Lebleu, 31, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Michael Paul OConner, 39, Jennings: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Nicole Monceaux, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; assault.
Shatyra Shanne’ Alfred, 19, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Christian Eugene Mays, 20, Sulphur: Stalking.
Fernelis Jermell Broussard, 28, Lafayette: Driving on the right side of the road; reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer.
Andrew Lee Bertrand, 30, Vinton: Second-degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.