State lawmakers call meeting to hear insurance complaints

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -People all over the area are angry, upset and frustrated about what they are going through with the insurance companies they have paid for homeowners’ insurance. Next week a legislative committee will try to help.
A 76-year-old local resident received a free charity roof this week, not because she had no insurance, but because Dana Frye says her insurance company did not pay her enough to replace her roof.
“My insurance company wouldn’t do the roof. They only sent money for about half of the roof,” she said.
It’s a problem throughout Southwest Louisiana. People paid premiums and now say they cannot get enough to rebuild.
State Senator Mark Abraham says people will be able to voice their complaints at 10 am Wednesday at a joint meeting of the Louisiana Senate and House Insurance Committees in Baton Rouge.
“I’m not going to put the blame on anyone, but the issue is when adjusters come out to people’s homes and they tell them what the damage is, then when they get an independent contractor, and tell them what the damage is, the difference is very great,” said Abraham.
Abraham says he thinks the disparity may stem from so many inexperienced adjusters and perhaps contractors inflating estimates. He says the insurance companies will be represented at the meeting.
“I’m hoping that the industry representatives understand the dissatisfaction that’s occurring. I know that a lot of the agents who represent a lot of the companies have been receiving a lot of calls. They know they have dissatisfied clients,” said Abraham.
If you can’t attend the meeting you can watch it online starting at 10 am Wednesday or submit comments by noon Tuesday and they will be given to committee members in time for the meeting Wednesday.
