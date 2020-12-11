Singer man killed in single-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A 36-year-old Singer man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of La. 27 and George Kendall Road Friday morning, authorities said.
Joel B. Colligan was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.
Senegal said the preliminary investigation found that Colligan was driving a 2014 Toyota RAV4 north on La. 27. Colligan lost control in a lefthand curve and ran off the right side of the road, striking a signal pole head-on.
Colligan was not wearing a seatbelt.
