McNeese to suspend men’s and women’s golf programs

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese State University announced today that it is suspending its men’s and women’s golf programs after the 2020-2021 season. The decision is directly related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Delta on the university and the athletics program.
“Never, in the history of any college athletics program, has a university been forced to manage the effects of a deadly global pandemic, coupled with a direct hit from a strong category 4 hurricane and a second category 2 hurricane just six weeks later,” Heath Schroyer, McNeese athletics director and head men’s basketball coach, said.
Schroyer said McNeese will move forward with varsity sports that include football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, softball, tennis and soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, indoor track and outdoor track and field.
There are currently nine men and 10 women on the golf teams. “We will honor the scholarships for these student-athletes through the remainder of the academic year,” said Schroyer.
Cowgirls’ head coach Mike Fluty will oversee both programs in the spring. Former Cowboys’ head coach Derek Plucienski recently accepted the men’s golf head coaching job at the University of Texas at El Paso.
“This is a difficult day for McNeese Athletics and this decision was not made lightly or in haste,” Schroyer said. McNeese moved all face-to-face classes to remote delivery on March 13, 2020, and the spring athletic season for all sports was canceled. Football, soccer, cross country, track and field, golf and volleyball were canceled this fall.
“We are proud of our history in the golf programs and the student-athletes and coaches that have been associated with the two programs, and as a coach, I understand that this decision will impact the lives of our current golf team members, alumni and prospective recruits,” Schroyer said.
